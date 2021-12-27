Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total value of $26,485,299.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock worth $368,404,489 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $335.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average of $345.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

