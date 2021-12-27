Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Methanex reported sales of $811.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.44. 12,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

