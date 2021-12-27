MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $594.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $594.33.

Several analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $601.82 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $320.36 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

