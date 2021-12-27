Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 4.6%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $144.43 and last traded at $144.99. 4,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 491,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 159.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

