Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 31,046 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $68,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 87,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.59. 11,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

