Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,642,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,425 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $154,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.55. 270,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,661,406. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

