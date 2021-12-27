Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $74,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $165.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.