Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $85,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $9.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $412.33. 8,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,308. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The stock has a market cap of $260.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.11 and its 200 day moving average is $336.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

