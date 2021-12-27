Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $53,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.29. 27,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.