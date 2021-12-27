Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $262.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.60 and a twelve month high of $266.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.