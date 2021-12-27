Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 3,700 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,264,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Paychex by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $134.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $137.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

