Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 8,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $36,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Mizuho began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.