Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $39,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Nutrien by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,368,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,842,000 after buying an additional 426,585 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

