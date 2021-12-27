Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $31.46 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS opened at $187.48 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

