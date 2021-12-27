Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $33.95 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $33,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $366.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.60 and its 200 day moving average is $313.38. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $368.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

