Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $48.02 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $48,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $135.84 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

