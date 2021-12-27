Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 226,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $44,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,884,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,909,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,774,000 after buying an additional 1,011,646 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,336,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,633,000 after buying an additional 456,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -125.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.