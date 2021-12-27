Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,469.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $8,469.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.94 or 0.00450645 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 140.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

