MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $539.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $539.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,223 shares of company stock worth $37,834,146 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded up $16.37 on Wednesday, hitting $567.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.90. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.