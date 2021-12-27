MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.68

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 44870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.22.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

