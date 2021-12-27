Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Amundi bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $71.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

