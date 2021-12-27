Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,159. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

