Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00312417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

