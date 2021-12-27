MoonSwap Hits One Day Volume of $112,344.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $112,344.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00303682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,084,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,063,902 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

