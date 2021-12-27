Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 52-Week High at $343.30

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $343.30 and last traded at $343.30, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.12 and its 200-day moving average is $280.10.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.36, for a total transaction of $3,363,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,272 shares of company stock worth $62,845,271. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

