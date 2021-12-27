Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $267.58

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $267.58 and last traded at $267.31, with a volume of 6301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

