Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 35.8% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 41,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 99,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,084,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

