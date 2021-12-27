M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $31,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Amundi purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,948,235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $150.95 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $123.33 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

