M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $126,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of PK opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

