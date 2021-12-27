M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.26 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

