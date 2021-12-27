M&T Bank Corp Has $367,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $93.87 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

