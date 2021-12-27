M&T Bank Corp Has $413,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $56,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOH opened at $316.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $318.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

