M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,065 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

NYSE VSTO opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

