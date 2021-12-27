M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $162.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.30.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.