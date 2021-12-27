Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

MYGN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. 6,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $36.95.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

