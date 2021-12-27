National Research Co. (NRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62. National Research has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $248,821.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 249,488 shares of company stock worth $10,988,426 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 10.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Research by 21.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Research by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

