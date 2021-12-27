Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.4% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Nestlé by 7.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Nestlé by 4.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 306,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.48. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.66.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

