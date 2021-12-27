NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA reduced their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $18,036,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,174,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 806.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 56,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.