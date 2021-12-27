Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $614.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

