Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,842,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165,679 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 7.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,565,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $614.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $644.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

