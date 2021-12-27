New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NGD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.51 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

