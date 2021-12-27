New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

