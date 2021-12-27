New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 480,987 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,293,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $38,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 773,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 655,537 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

