New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $34,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock opened at $351.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.47 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.