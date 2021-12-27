New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.15 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $33,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $202.76 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

