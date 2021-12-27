New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $39,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in LivePerson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

