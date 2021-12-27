New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,204 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $217.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average is $200.57. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.