New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,959 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $37,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 83,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Globe Life by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $92.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

