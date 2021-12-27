Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 595,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 582,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 144,998 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,852,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

