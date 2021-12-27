NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.70 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

